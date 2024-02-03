Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,247 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.