Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.28. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
