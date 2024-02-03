Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $223.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $209.09, with a volume of 1926827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock worth $104,224,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

