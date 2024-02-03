Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Down 0.2%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 8,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 3,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
