Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $118.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.