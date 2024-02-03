South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

