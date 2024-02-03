South Dakota Investment Council Has $347,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

