South Dakota Investment Council Has $369,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Navient were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Navient by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,132 shares of company stock worth $3,197,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Navient Dividend Announcement

NAVI stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.