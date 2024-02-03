South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Align Technology stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.14.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

