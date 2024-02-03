South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

