South Dakota Investment Council Sells 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $335.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

