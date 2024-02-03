South Dakota Investment Council Sells 700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Corning were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW
Corning Stock Performance
NYSE GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.