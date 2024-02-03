South Dakota Investment Council Sells 700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Corning were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

