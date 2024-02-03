South Dakota Investment Council Sells 7,961 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.