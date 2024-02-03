Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,210,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

