S&P Global Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $453.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $457.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

