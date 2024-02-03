SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA opened at $386.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $387.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

