SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $386.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $387.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

