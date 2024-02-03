Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 956.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 956.33 ($12.16).
Several research firms have commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 879 ($11.17) to GBX 868 ($11.03) in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.4 %
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
