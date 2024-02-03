Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 25,000 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 226,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

