Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 25,000 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.
Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on STWD. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood Property Trust
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.