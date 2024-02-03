Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 5,798 call options.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 229.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

