Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,147 call options.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercer International

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.