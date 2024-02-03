Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,147 call options.
Mercer International Price Performance
MERC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mercer International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercer International
About Mercer International
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mercer International
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.