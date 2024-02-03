Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 65,811 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 27,267 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $13.19 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

