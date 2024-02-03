Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mplx Call Options (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 77,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,086% compared to the average daily volume of 2,443 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after purchasing an additional 639,199 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

