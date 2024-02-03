Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,181 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 5,378 put options.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

