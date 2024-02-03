Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 414% compared to the typical volume of 2,216 call options.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

