Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Maplebear Put Options (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,922 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 8,117 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.7 %

Maplebear stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

