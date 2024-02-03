StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 58.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.