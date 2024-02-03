StockNews.com Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

