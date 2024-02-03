StockNews.com Downgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,411. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

