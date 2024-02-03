StockNews.com Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Sell

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.40. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $21.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

