StockNews.com Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Hold

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

