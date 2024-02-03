StockNews.com Upgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

