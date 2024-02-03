StockNews.com Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Strong-Buy

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of HCKT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $622.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

