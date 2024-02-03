StockNews.com Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Strong-Buy

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCKT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $622.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
