StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of STNE opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,249,463 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,882,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,603,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

