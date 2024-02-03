Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given a C$31.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) received a C$31.00 target price from stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

SCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.17.

SCR stock opened at C$24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.70.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. In related news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,746 shares of company stock worth $173,574. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

