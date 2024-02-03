Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

