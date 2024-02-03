Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.



Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

