Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SMMF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
