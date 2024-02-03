Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.10 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $162.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.