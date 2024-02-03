S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.52 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

