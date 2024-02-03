Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $51.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Get Free Report

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

