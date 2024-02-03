Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $51.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Symbotic
Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.
Symbotic Price Performance
SYM opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
