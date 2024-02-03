Symbotic (SYM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $474,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.