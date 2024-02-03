Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

