Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $193.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $104.13 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

