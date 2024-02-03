Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

