Telsey Advisory Group Comments on adidas AG’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. adidas has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

