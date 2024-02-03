Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.55% of Tempur Sealy International worth $41,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

