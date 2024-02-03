Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

