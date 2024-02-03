Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 707,901 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

