Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

