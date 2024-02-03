Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn Sells 1,744 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

